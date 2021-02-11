Kentucky bill to preserve historical horse racing wins final passage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s horse industry has won a high-stakes showdown in the legislature. Lawmakers gave final passage to a bill aimed at securing the legal status of wagering on historical racing machines. The House voted Thursday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear, who has indicated numerous times he will sign the bill. The bill is meant to preserve a lucrative revenue source tapped into by racetracks. Historical horse racing operations were jeopardized by a court ruling last year. The bill seeks to fix flaws that led Kentucky’s Supreme Court to rule at least some forms of wagering on historical racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under state law.

The Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association was pleased that the bill had passed.

“With this clarification of what constitutes parimutuel wagering and resulting protection for Historical Horse Racing, Kentucky racing can continue its upward trajectory as America’s premier racing circuit – and thanks to SB 120 we will have a strong year-round circuit,” read a partial statement from the organization.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)