Kentucky House to vote on bill limiting no-knock warrants

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A bill that would limit the use of “no-knock” warrants is headed to the Kentucky House floor for a vote. A Kentucky state House committee advanced a version Wednesday that mandates that no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” A bill that includes a complete ban on no-knock warrants was also brought up for discussion before the committee. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville, banned all no-knock warrants in June 2020.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)

