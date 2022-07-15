OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week.

Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area is now in the red. That’s the highest level of community transmission.

The newest numbers released this week by the Green River District Health Department show a steady rise in cases with 843 new cases reported between July 4 and July 10. Daviess County reported 463 new cases during that week.

That’s quite a jump because almost two months ago, Daviess County was seeing just 44 new cases a week.

Henderson County is now reporting 150 new cases and one death in a week. Ohio County is reporting 84 new cases.

In our Indiana counties, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Posey and Spencer counties are also in the red zone.