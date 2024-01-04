HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Jewish Council has released its annual report on antisemitism in the commonwealth. The report shows over 50 serious incidents had been reported, including one in Hopkins County.

According to the council, an incident was reported in the Madisonville area in May in which hateful flyers were delivered to people’s lawns and mailboxes with intent to intimidate. Officials say the flyers contained messages of antisemitism, white supremacy and racism.

You can read the full report here.