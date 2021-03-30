Kentucky lawmakers pass bill to fund full-day kindergarten

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a last-minute spending plan to pump money into full-day kindergarten and pay off unemployment insurance debts. The action came as big-ticket budget items surfaced Tuesday on the final day of the legislative session. The proposal winning final passage includes $140 million in state funds for full-day kindergarten. It also includes $575 million in federal pandemic aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat. Another spending plan winning final passage Tuesday night would allocate $250 million for a water and wastewater grant program.

