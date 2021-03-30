Kentucky lawmakers shield businesses in closing frenzy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have voted to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits. The bill won final passage Tuesday as lawmakers finished work before ending this year’s session. The pandemic-related bill was among several proposals considered on the final day. Another measure winning final passage would limit public access to some records of judges, police and prosecutors. It was a day to put finishing touches on measures. Lawmakers passed a bill imposing a partial ban on no-knock warrants, more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on the Black woman’s home.

