Kentucky lawmakers want make to-go alcohol sales permanent

Posted: / Updated:
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Take-home cocktails would become a permanent feature in Kentucky under a bill that has won final approval. The state House voted Friday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. It would allow Kentucky restaurants and bars to sell alcohol — including cocktails — in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders as part of meal purchases. Carryout cocktails have surged in popularity after the coronavirus struck. In Kentucky, Beshear issued an executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales to help cushion the financial blow from his virus-related restrictions. Now the measure headed to his desk would make it a fixture.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)

