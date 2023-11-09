HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A man suspected of killing his father and grandfather in Kentucky has been arrested in Evansville.

According to EPD, 20 year old Austin Ray Prather was taken into custody in the 700 block of Chateau Drive at about 10:15 last night. Prather was being sought by U.S. Marshalls and Pulaski County, Kentucky Sheriffs in connection with the shooting deaths of his father, Ardyth Prather III, and grandfather, Ardyth Prather Junior. Austin Prather was also alleged to have shot his grandmother, Joann Prather, who was airlifted to a Lexington hospital.

Evansville Police said that the investigation into this case is ongoing.