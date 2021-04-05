Kentucky opens COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky has opened vaccine appointments to anyone over the age of 16.

Monday the Commonwealth lowered the age restriction, meaning any adult in the state can sign up. If you live or work in Kentucky and would like to receive the COVID vaccine, you can click here to register.

Governor Andy Beshear said the ramp up comes as many appointment slots go unfilled at some vaccine sites.

As a result, vaccine eligibility will expand to Kentuckians 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Beshear says it’s also meant to prevent an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations seen in some other states among younger people.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)