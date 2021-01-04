Kentucky schools resume in-person learning

HARTFORD, Ky. (WHET) – Some Kentucky school districts resume in-person learning a week earlier than Gov. Andy Beshear recommended. Ohio County Schools restarted its hybrid learning model Monday.

Hancock and Union Counties are among others across the commonwealth that resumed Monday. Beshear recommended schools wait until Jan. 11 for in-person learning to begin again.

Ohio County Superintendent Seth Southard said they’ve been able to keep students safe in class.

“We had research, we had data that showed that we can go to school successfully and that it was working for our kids. So, the first opportunity that we were able to return this semester, I wanted to take advantage of that,’ said Southard.

Owensboro Catholic Schools are expected to restart in-person learning Tuesday. Other districts plan to wait until next week.

