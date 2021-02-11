Kentucky Sen. Robby Mills says he voted against HHR bill because of ‘bad public policy’

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Republican state Sen. Robby Mills, right, discusses his bill in Frankfort, Ky., that would require Kentuckians to present photo identification in order to vote. The bill won a quick endorsement from Secretary of State Michael Adams, left. Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside the Democratic governor’s veto of the bill. Votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto easily cleared the GOP-led Senate and House as lawmakers reconvened Tuesday, April 14, for a wrap-up session amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Sen. Robby Mills, (R-Henderson), released a statement Thursday explaining his vote against SB 120, which would keep historical horse racing machines running at Ellis Park and other Kentucky tracks. Mills said he believes it is “bad public policy for the government to give a select few organizations an exclusive license to operate a lucrative business, which no other business has the right to compete in that business.” Mills further explained that he supports the horse racing industry and is thankful for “the jobs and agricultural opportunities that it creates.”

While other Kentucky senators in the Tri-State also voted against the bill, Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider testified that if the bill doesn’t pass, it could mean the end for the place that’s a significant part of the region’s identity.

Mills’ full statement and the Facebook post can be viewed below:

“Tuesday evening, the KY State Senate took up the subject of Historical Horse Racing (SB 120). This was the first time since the lottery was approved that the Legislature has officially taken a vote to expand gambling in Kentucky, even though the racetracks have been offering HHR for over 10 year, under mistaken approval of the Racing Commission.SB 120 passed 23-15. I voted no on the bill because I think it is bad public policy for the government to give a select few organizations an exclusive license to operate a lucrative business, which no other business has the right to compete in that business. Additionally, this business brings with it social costs that become an obstacle to some of our state’s citizens succeeding in life. This issue was framed by the proponents as a ” for or against” horse racing issue. I saw it as a public policy issue, and so did 50% of the Senate Republican Caucus. I support the horse racing industry and am thankful for the jobs and agricultural opportunities that it creates. I will continue, as I have for the last 4 years, to support the industry’s ability to operate via classic pari-mutuel betting. I understand that there are some that normally agree with me, that may disagree with me on this vote. I am confident that we can agree on future issues that lay ahead for our community and state.“

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)