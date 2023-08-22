HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An important meeting is set for today that will bring sports betting a step closer to reality in the commonwealth. When the legislature passed the law legalizing sports betting, it made the state Horse Racing Commission responsible for its regulation.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is scheduled to meet today and review applications for sports betting licenses. Presently, 7 of the state’s 9 racetracks are know to have applied for licenses. Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Circa Sports, DraftKings, FanDuel and Penn Interactive have all applied for operator license in the state, and officials expect more applications to come in. Sportsbooks must be partnered with one of Kentucky’s 9 racetracks, and today’s meeting will help determine which tracks are participating and which sportsbooks they’re using.

Kentuckians can start registering for mobile sports betting accounts next Monday, August 28, one month before mobile sites and apps can start taking bets.

According to a BetKentucky.com survey, over 2 in 5 Kentucky adults (42%) are likely to bet on sports once the practice is legalized. Over 1 in 5 Kentucky adults (23%) are likely to bet on sports on a weekly basis.