Kentucky State Police: Helicopter called to transport ATV crash victim

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Emergency crews have been called to an ATV crash on Bug Bon Road in Fordsville on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says the crash is on private property.

A helicopter is en route to transport a victim.

Fordsville Fire Chief Justin Cooper tells Eyewitness News that a 58-year-old female is injured at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on March 27, 2021)