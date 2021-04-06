Kentucky State Police looking for bank robbery suspect in Providence

Top Stories

by: Rachel Lowhorn

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT)-Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery.

This happened around 2:30 Monday Afternoon at the Planter’s bank in Providence.

Police say the suspect was seen wearing a hoodie and a mask.

Troopers say the suspect told employees he had a gun and demanded money before leaving.

The suspect was last seen near Westerfield Drive in Providence.

If you recognize this person you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 676-3313.

(This story was originally published April 6, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories