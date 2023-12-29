HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living in Kentucky that drive electric vehicles and hybrids will start to see higher fees come January 1.

The new fees will be for registration or public charging services. Lawmakers say that the bill ensures that EV drivers pay their fair part in maintaining the state’s infrastructure.

Currently, fees are collected through gas taxes, and with more hybrids and electric vehicles on the roads, that revenue is dropping. Electric Vehicles are much heavier than normal cars, and wear our the pavement at a faster rate.

Starting January first, hybrid and electric vehicle owners in Kentucky will be required to pay $120 a year, and hybrid motorcycle owners will be owners will be required to pay $60 a year.