HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky transportation officials said crews are focusing on clearing snow off driving lanes and not medians. Officials said crews want to make sure the roads are in good shape before cleaning off anything else including the medians. Transportation officials ask that people continue to be careful while driving. Many drivers have been getting stuck in snow-covered medians on Highway 41 in Henderson.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)