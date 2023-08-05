FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The who’s who of Kentucky politics are making their way to the western part of the state. The uniquely Bluegrass tradition known as Fancy Farm Picnic is held this weekend.

Candidates running for statewide offices in the fall are scheduled to speak during Saturday’s 3 p.m. EST political speeches, slated to last around two hours.

It is politicking the old-fashioned way. The Fancy Farm Picnic is considered by many in Kentucky politics to be a kickoff to the fall election season.

Political attacks aren’t uncommon in stump speeches, but at Fancy Farm, the barbs can be a bit sharper, as politicians from the left and right share the same stage and the summer heat riles up a raucous crowd.

Those speaking include:

State Rep. Richard Heath

State Sen. Jason Howell

Gov. Andy Beshear – running for governor

Attorney General Daniel Cameron – running for governor

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (pending confirmation)

U.S. Rep. James Comer

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman – running for lieutenant governor

State Sen. Robby Mills – running for lieutenant governor

Russell Coleman – running for attorney general

Rep. Pam Stevenson – running for attorney general

Auditor Mike Harmon

Allison Ball – running for auditor

Kim Reeder – running for auditor

Secretary of State Michael Adams – running for secretary of state

Buddy Wheatley – running for secretary of state

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles

Jonathan Shell – running for agriculture commissioner

Sierra Enlow- running for agriculture commissioner

Mark Metcalf – running for treasurer

Michael Bowman – running for treasurer

“Of course, Fancy Farm is all about speeches, and you never know what somebody might say,” Rep. David Osborne, emcee of Fancy Farm in 2022, said as he opened the event last year.

The event is held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Fancy Farm and can be viewed in this story beginning at 2:55 p.m. EST on the following stations’ websites:

FOX56News.com – Lexington, Kentucky

WOWKTV.com – Charleston, West Virginia

TriStateHomepage.com – Evansville, Indiana

WKRN.com – Nashville, Tennessee

WJHL.com – Johnson City, Tennessee

WATE.com – Knoxville, Tennessee

Camille Hantla contributed to this story.