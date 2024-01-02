HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky’s newly-elected Constitutional Officers will participate in a swearing-in ceremony on January 2 in the State Capitol Rotunda.

The officers include State Treasurer, Mark Metcalf, Auditor of Public Accounts, Alison Ball, Commissioner of Agriculture, Jonathan Shell, Secretary of State, Michael Adams and Attorney General Russell Coleman. These officers, who officially began their terms on January 1, will have a Ceremonial swearing-in with remarks from Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives, David Osborne, and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.

The ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.