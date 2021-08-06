Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh holds shoe drive fundraiser

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT)– Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh is having a shoe drive fundraiser. This will raise money for the organization’s community projects. The Club will be getting money based on the weight of the shoes donated. The more gently worn, used shoes that are donated, the bigger the check Funds2Orgs will issue. Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh will be collecting shoes until early September.

The Kiwanis Club of Newburgh needs 35 bags full of 25 pairs of shoes to reach their goal of 100 bags.

All of the donated shoes will be given out by the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs to help create and grow small businesses in developing countries where jobs are limited. All proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe, and house their families.

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh has given thousands of dollars to many local charities including, Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bright Beginnings, BUG (Bring up Grades) Program in schools, CMOE (Children’s Museum of Evansville), Riley Hospital, Castle High School, DARE, Friends of Library for Newburgh Chandler Library, Booker T Washington Essay Program, Special Olympics, God is Good, Warrick County Imagination Library, Deaconess and St. Mary’s and many more!

The collected shoes will be given a second chance to make a difference in people’s lives around the world and at the same time, benefit our local community.