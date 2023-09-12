KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Embattled Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan avoided jail time while pleading guilty to a felony charge of possession of meth Tuesday morning.

A change of plea hearing was held at 9 a.m. in Knox County, during which Karen Donovan appeared before Judge Brian M. Johnson.

Donovan accepted a plea agreement that included a joint sentencing recommendation that would allow her to serve 18 months of probation along with some community service while an 18-month jail sentence was suspended.

Donovan had been facing a level 6 felony charge of possession of meth and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. As part of the deal, the misdemeanor charge was dropped.

Donovan must avoid CBD products while under probation. Additionally Donovan will be required to complete 80 hours of community service and obtain an evaluation from a health provider for drug or alcohol treatment and follow recommendations of the provider.

WTWO’s Jen Thompson was in Vincennes on Tuesday and spoke with Knox County Prosecutor J. Dirk Carnahan about the case. Tune to WAWV News at 5 and WTWO News at 6 Tuesday evening for more about what this plea deal means for Donovan and where efforts to remove her from her elected coroner position are at currently.