Police find 76 grams of meth, 9.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms in Knox County home

OAKTOWN, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Knox County.

Authorities responded to a home at the 100 block of Park Avenue in Oaktown. Police said they were executing an arrest warrant on Nicole Benson, 38. Benson had an active warrant for theft charges.

Police said Benson and her boyfriend, Stanley Eck, 32, were inside the home when police noticed a meth pipe. A further search of the home revealed 76 grams of methamphetamine, about 9.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 164 grams of marijuana and dozens of various legend drugs. Benson and Eck were arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail and are charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

