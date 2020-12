EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – An Evansville jewelry store that’s been around for over 100 years officially closed Tuesday.

Kruckemeyer and Cohn announced it was going out of business in November and now its closing sale has ended. The jewelry store first opened in 1895.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS