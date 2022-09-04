Smith Mills, KY (WEHT)– The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of three people at a residence in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community of Henderson County.

Henderson County Central Dispatch received a call about the shooting around 8:30 on Saturday night. When troopers and deputies arrived, reports say they found a woman and man with gunshot wounds outside the residence. According to a press release, the woman died at the scene. Police say the man was taken to an Evansville hospital where he died from his injuries.

Information gathered on-scene indicated there were four children inside the house and possibly another male subject. In less than an hour, troopers and deputies report they were able to get all four children out of the house safely. Once the house was cleared, police reports indicate officers found the third male dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the authorities, autopsies are scheduled today in Louisville for two of the deceased. Information is pending on the deceased male taken to a hospital in Evansville.

This is Breaking News. Eyewitness News is working to learn more and we will update this story as more information becomes available.