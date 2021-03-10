KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex recreation leader

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested a recreation leader of Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County. KSP was contacted by the Kentucky Department of Corrections that it suspected Corrections Recreation Leader Jmichael E. Collins had brought a cell phone into the prison and sold it to a prisoner, police said. A preliminary investigation was completed and the cell phone was found. Collins has been charged with first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree official misconduct. The investigation is ongoing.

