KWC goes back to virtual learning after numerous COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College had to take a step back Tuesday. Tuesday was the first day classes were forced back online this week after several people tested positive and were quarantined.

Kentucky Wesleyan President Thomas Mitzel said the decision came after they reported 15 students tested positive and 28 people now in quarantine. Student and sporting events have been canceled for the rest of this week. Mitzel said he wasn’t sure how those who tested positive caught the virus.

The college was in a hybrid model and announced plans last week to restart in-person learning this upcoming fall. College officials will reevaluate Sunday to see if they’ll stay with remote learning next week.

“We made this decision very decisively to make sure that it doesn’t linger. The hope is that with the quick action, by Monday of next week, we’ll be back to a more normal operation,” Mitzel said.

Mitzel added the quicker they acted, the more likely they can finish the spring semester in a hybrid model. The campus’s positivity rate was below 2%, lower than the rest of Daviess County.

