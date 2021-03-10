KWC intends to fully reopen campus for fall semester

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College President Thomas Mitzel said the college intends to return to a fully operational residential campus in the fall of 2021. Mitzel said the trends and vaccination rates factored into the decision.

Kentucky Wesleyan has operated throughout the 2020-21 academic year in a hybrid model. All academic classrooms and meeting spaces were reset to allow for appropriate physical distancing, and traditional holidays and breaks were removed from the academic calendar to limit travel and potential exposure, officials said.

