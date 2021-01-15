Large gathering forms at KC’s Time Out Lounge for concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – KC’s Time Out Lounge and Grill was the host of a Friday concert that attracted a large crowd despite Vanderburgh County being classified as a COVID-19 red zone.

Eyewitness News captured video of the parking lot on the west side of Washington Square in front of the bar. The concert tour manager told Eyewitness News 400 tickets were sold for Friday’s concert and 400 tickets for a concert Saturday night. The Indiana Department of Health Guidelines state all customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs are required to be seated when receiving service.

Individuals from non-household parties must be spaced six feet apart at tables, counters or other seating arrangements. As of Thursday, Vanderburgh County was still designated as a red zone meaning the 7-day average positivity exceeded 15 percent or greater.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)