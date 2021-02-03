Late night pursuit ends with driver hospitalized, facing multiple charges

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after a Tuesday night pursuit.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a car that had run off the edge of the road near Diamond Avenue and Saint Joseph Avenue. Deputies say the driver, Brad Cole, 39, led the deputy on a pursuit before losing control and flipping his car. Cole was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the driver’s seat, but was able to climb out of the car window.

The deputy began to chase Cole and tazed him, but the Taser did not work. A second deputy later joined the chase, and after a fight with Cole, he was taken into custody.

Deputies found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana with Cole, who was taken to the hospital for his injuries from the crash.

Cole will be arrested for the following charges when he is released from the hospital: resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)