(WEHT) – Being late can be annoying for some people, but for car-service companies like Lyft, they are using people’s tardiness to increase profits.

Reports say a fee will start to add up per minute for passengers who are late to their location by two minutes. According to Lyft, the rate will vary by location and additional fees could be added based on how busy it is.

The company isn’t the first to put late policies in place; Uber put the same policy in place seven years ago. Additionally, Lyft says customers with disabilities can apply for a waiver for the wait time fees.

