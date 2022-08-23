EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Whenever law enforcement are able to find a missing person safe, it is always a relief, but there have been more than a few missing persons reports in the Tri-State this year.

Since January, the Evansville Police Department say there have been 49 missing adult reports with four of those cases still active. There have been 212 missing juveniles reports with two of those juveniles being reported this week.

In 2021, there were 110 adults reported missing and 201 missing reports for juveniles.

“Just never know if foul play is involved or not,” Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department said. “We take everyone serious because we want to do the report and help families as much as possible and then any little tip that comes in it’s all documented and reported. When circumstances change especially when you’re dealing with the juveniles we have resources with the FBI.”

Sgt. Gray says sometimes they have found adults who don’t want to be found but with children the situation is always a little different.

“Juvenile cases are a little more urgent is depending on the child’s age as well,” Sgt. Gray explains. “Right then and there we’re going to put all of our man power on it.”

Kendall King was missing from Santa Claus, Indiana after being missing for around four weeks. After receiving tips and seeing pictures that law enforcement believe were across state lines, they soon requested the help of the U.S. Marshals.

“I have children of my own I have three children and I would like to think that if one of my kids went missing that every law enforcement agency around would do the same thing we did, which was follow the leads and continue to work on it until we found that person,” Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg explained.

Chief Faulkenberg says he was excited to hear that Kendall King had been found.

“Officer Wilde from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department, him and I were on the phone prior to him arriving to the location we believed her to be at. He texted me and said that he had her and my exact response back to him was ‘you’re my hero,'” Chief James Faulkenburg said.

Once King is transferred back to Indiana, Chief Faulkenburg will meet with her and further discuss the situation.

