Beshear sets in motion one-time payments to unemployed

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has set in motion the distribution of one-time payments for thousands of unemployed Kentuckians. The governor signed the executive order Tuesday. The program earmarks $48 million of federal coronavirus aid to be paid out.

Beshear says one-time checks of $1,000 will go to people who have yet to receive their benefits and have been without a job since late October. The other group will receive one-time $400 checks. Beshear says those payments will go to people who missed out on supplemental jobless benefits last year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories