Beshear sets in motion one-time payments to unemployed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has set in motion the distribution of one-time payments for thousands of unemployed Kentuckians. The governor signed the executive order Tuesday. The program earmarks $48 million of federal coronavirus aid to be paid out.

Beshear says one-time checks of $1,000 will go to people who have yet to receive their benefits and have been without a job since late October. The other group will receive one-time $400 checks. Beshear says those payments will go to people who missed out on supplemental jobless benefits last year.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)

