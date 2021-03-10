Lawsuit filed against ISP for delays in concealed carry license

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A lawsuit was filed against Illinois State Police for allegedly depriving four residents of their right to bear arms. Under Illinois law, ISP must either approve or deny an application for a concealed carry license within 90 days of application or 120 days if an application doesn’t include fingerprints.

But four people are reporting they have been waiting for way longer than that for their state-issued license. And while approval can take some extra time, it’s only become worse as applications have surged in the past year.

The lawsuit asks the federal courts to find ISP’s failure to issue licenses violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments and asks the federal court finds. It also asks the courts or the state to immediately issue licenses to anyone who’s still waiting.

Eyewitness News’ sister station WCIA in Champaign, Illinois reached to the department, a spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)