Letters welcomed for NCAA teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The courts revealed and now the bracket is waiting to be filled before games start on March 18. And that will happen on Selection Sunday.

But before teams start flooding in for the tournament, the Indianapolis host committee wants your help welcoming teams to the area by sending a welcome letter to teams. It’s a way to help the student-athletes feel more at home especially after a tough year brought on by the pandemic.

“They’ve had a tough year, so when they achieve this great accomplishment of making the tournament we want to welcome them. Just congratulate them on their success and demonstrate our classic Hoosier hospitality,” said Ryan Vaughn, president of Indiana Sports Corp.

They’re looking for people to write about why they love watching basketball.. Include some motivational quotes or encouraging words. And give them congrats. A letter can be submitted here.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)