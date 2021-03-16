Lincoln Amphitheater to host several new shows for spring schedule

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A noticeable difference over the past year is the absence of live entertainment. But it’s slowly making a comeback. Tuesday afternoon, the Lincoln Amphitheater joined the list of venues setting up a spring schedule. Two members of the internationally touring Bon Jovi tribute band “Slippery When Wet,” will stop in Lincoln City on Saturday, May 1. Capacity will be limited to less than 25% and masks will be required.

Then in April, Tri-Staters can enjoy the “Fright Night of Rock” on April 1 through 3. A couple of weeks later, the Lincoln Amphitheater will go back in time with its “Back to the Eighties” night on April 16 and again on April 23 and 25. Tickets are available now.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)