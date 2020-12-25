LISTEN: Indiana DNR attempts to locate Santa

Indiana conservation officers got a report of an unusual subject with unregistered wildlife Christmas Eve. The dispatch call can be listened to above.

“He was last seen southbound in the area of the North Pole operating a flying red, unregistered off-road vehicle at a high rate of speed. Destination is unknown at this time. Driver’s a white male, five foot, 500 pounds, white hair, and a long white beard, blue eyes that twinkle, and a rosy red nose. His belly is known to jiggle like a bowl full of jelly. Subject is in possession of wild animals. Information has been gathered that this subject is engaging in interstate transport of wild animals in violation of the Lacey Act. Unknown if he carries proper permits. Subject is operating an unregistered off-road vehicle with improper lighting. There does appear to be a glowing red nose leading this off-road vehicle through the air. Gyro has been heard yelling ‘Ho, ho ho!’ as a greeting. If located please notify the Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch Center.”

(This story was originally published on December 24, 2020)

