INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. On Monday, ISP announced Richard Allen, 50, was charged with two counts of felony murder in connection to the disappearance and death of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Allen’s arrest marked a major turning point in the investigation into the February 2017 deaths of the girls, whose bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017. They’d gone hiking and disappeared on the Monon High Bridge. Their deaths have gone unsolved for more than five years.