Local college professors sign letter calling for Trump impeachment

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – College professors across the state of Indiana wrote a letter calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached.

University of Evansville professor Bob Dion and University of Southern Indiana professor Mary Hallock are two people who signed the letter in the Tri-State area. So far, there are about over 200 pages filled with thousands of professors signatures across the nation.

The letter addressed to Congress, Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s cabinet, asks for Trump to either be removed through a second impeachment or the 25th amendment.

“I think it’s just important for people who study democracy and care for our democracy to stand up and say you know this is not right. There are liberals, conservatives, Democrats and Republicans alike who have signed that letter. This is not partisan. This is people alarmed by what we’re seeing,” said Steven W. Webster, an assistant political science professor at Indiana University-Bloomington.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS