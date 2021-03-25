Local colleges and universities prepare for graduation ceremonies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – At the University of Louisville, 2020 graduates can take part in this year’s ceremony which will be held on May 7 and 8 at Cardinal Stadium.

Kentucky Wesleyan College plans to hold ceremonies at Steele Stadium on April 24, if it rains graduation will be moved to Jones Stadium. At Brescia University, plans are in place for an in-person commencement ceremony May 8 at the Owensboro Sports Center.

Meanwhile, Madisonville Community College will have a walk-through commencement ceremony on May 6 and 7at the Glema Mahr Center for Arts. Owensboro Community and Technical College graduates will walk across the stage and pick up their diplomas on May 11 and 12 at Blandford Hall. A drive-thru ceremony is being offered on May 13 for anyone who doesn’t feel safe attending.

All ceremonies will have a limited number of guests and will be live-streamed for anyone who can’t attend.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)