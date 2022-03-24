EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s now been one month since Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion has drastically changed the country of Ukraine and its people.

Many Ukrainians have left the war torn areas and has fled to surrounding countries to find peace and safety for their families and children.

Evansville native and retired dentist Dr. John Pfefferle has flown into Poland and is in Ukraine right now helping refugees.

Dr. Pfefferle joined Eyewitness News First at Four’s Shelly Kirk via Zoom from Ukraine.