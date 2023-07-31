EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – As temperatures continue soaring across the Tristate, an Evansville doctor wants to clarify the best way to stay hydrated safely and effectively – particularly for those working and competing in such high temperatures.

“We want to try and minimize loss of fluids and maximize gain of fluids, so it’s better to have water that is just slightly cool, and not ice cold,” says Dr. David Schultz.

With the heat index last week topping 100 degrees, a cold glass of water on a hot day is often the go-to choice for refreshment. However, indulging in such a chilled drink without electrolytes could actually cause more harm than good.

“So on a hot day, like we are having right now in the tri-state area, it’s not wise to drink ice cold water, and the reason for that is that it can cause spasms in the throat, and this can cause individuals to have trouble swallowing- with football players, and soccer players, and other individuals who are practicing this time of year, you can lose a lot of body heat and a lot of electrolytes,” says Schultz.

Dr. Schultz adds that the ice cold water can also cause an upset stomach, which only worsens dehydration. For people in professions that require them to be outdoors, creative solutions are necessary to help beat the heat.

“We are just drinking a ton of water and making sure our entire team stays hydrated – we al so have some power-aid popsicles to keep those electrolytes in after sweating so much….We stay frosty here at finish line – it’s a nice ice vest, we keep these frozen in our freezer in our breakroom, and change them out every time they melt,” says Rajen Spiker, Assistant Operations Manager at Finish Line Car Wash.

Experts say that while electrolyte filled drinks are the preferred rehydration choice for most people, individuals with diabetes are warned to avoid sugary beverages – which will cause symptoms to worsen.