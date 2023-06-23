EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – As Artificial Intelligence tools such as Open AI’s ChatGPT continue to evolve, universities are faced with the difficult task of determining what is honest work, and what is an AI assisted paper.

“It’s up to the instructor to decide what is acceptable and what is not acceptable use of AI tools like ChatGPT in the classes and they discuss this with their students and give them reasons why it may be permitted. It may be permitted for some particular types of assignments and maybe not other ones, or it’s not something that would be appropriate at all, and how that connects with our students learning experience for that course,” says Amy Chan Hilton, Director of the Center for Academic Excellence at USI.

By simply typing in a prompt, ChatGPT 4.0 can create an academic paper complete with citations. Professors are already seeing such assignments submitted.

“It’s writing assignments, like introduction to communication, or our information and distribution class, where one or two papers come in and appear to be written by ChatGPT or some other form of artificial intelligence,” says Joe Atkinson, Asst. Professor of Communication at USI.

Detection methods though aren’t foolproof, making it difficult to prove cheating is taking place. Professors are using common sense when “suspicious” papers are handed in.

“At this point what I have generally done is approach the student after class, or at some other time, and say, just the facts: I plugged this into a ChatGPT detector, this is what it came back with, and let them kind of explain why that might have happened, and we go from there,” says Atkinson.

Some instructors hope AI can co-exist with traditional learning for specific kinds of students.

“Tools like this can be beneficial for our learners who are neurodivergent or are learners who have ADHD to get over stumbling blocks and writer’s blocks,” says Chan Hilton.

ChatGPT is scheduled to release version 4.5 in October 2023, just in time for midterms. It remains to be seen how professors will handle this new and emerging technology.