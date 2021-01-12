Local Kentucky lawmakers react to security levels in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Last week’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol and warnings of future protests at state capitols have Kentucky state lawmakers thinking about security in Frankfort. Some lawmakers said there is enough security while the General Assembly is in session.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the state will be ready for anyone who believes domestic terror is the way to go.

“I feel comfortable. Most of the members feel comfortable, but after Wednesday, it does make you think that more unfortunate things can happen, and people can get out of hand,” said State Sen. Robby Mills.

“I’ve heard from constituents with tremendous concerns about safety at the capitol, there are groups calling for a temporary restriction on armed protests in and around the capitol,” said State Rep. Lisa Willner.

The General Assembly is in session Wednesday but then won’t return until the beginning of February.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

