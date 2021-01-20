Local lawmakers react to Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – Various Tri-State lawmakers released statements or tweeted following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

KENTUCKY

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) said he was committed to continuing the work of delivering COVID-19 vaccines to Americans, rebuilding the economy, and getting students back in in-person learning.

“These and many other big issues facing our nation are no small tasks and will require this new administration to partner with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle,” the statement read in part.

INDIANA

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said in a statement he stands ready to work with the Biden administration to find common ground.

“The peaceful transfer of power is an essential component of the American experiment. Witnessing this uniquely American tradition once again reminded me of the immense responsibilities we have to protect this republic,” the statement read in part.

Congressman Larry Bucshon (IN-08) said the nation faces many challenges and is looking forward to getting back to work.

“While my party may be in the minority, I will nonetheless continue to champion conservative values while working to find common ground with congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration.”

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)