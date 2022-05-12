OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One Owensboro Park will have a new environmentally friendly way to sit and charge their phones.

City leaders and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline unveiled a new solar bench at Legion Park by the playground. The bench has three USB ports powered by a solar panel for people to charge their phones.

“We want to encourage other partners in our community to have that same focus. This is a way to promote and educate the community, and give them a way to understand solar power better by this bench,” says Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline spokesperson Karen Goedde.

The company and city are looking at putting more solar benches at other city parks and other places in the area.