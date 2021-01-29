Local physicians say COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There is conflicting guidance about the coronavirus vaccine and whether or not pregnant women should get it. Earlier this week the World Health Organization recommended pregnant women not get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The agency said there is a lack of data since pregnant women were not included in the trials. However, doctors at the Deaconess Women’s Hospital said the vaccine is safe.

“We also know that pregnant women get really, really sick from COVID-19. We know pregnant women are at a higher risk of being in the ICU, having to have a breathing tube and even dying. And anything we can do to reduce that risk. I think that women should consider strongly whether or not the vaccine is appropriate for them,” said Dr. Spencer Kuper.

Kuper said the decision should be between the patient and provider and that women should assess their own risk.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)