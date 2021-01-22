Local pro-life activists protest on 48th anniversary of Roe V. Wade decision

Pro-life activists were outside the Planned Parenthood Evansville clinic Friday afternoon protesting on the 48th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade decision, which struck down anti-abortion laws across the country. It has been the center of heated debate since. Right to Life Southwest Indiana gathered outside the clinic to hold a prayer to end abortion.
“We come out here to pray in solidarity,” said activist Mary Ellen Van Dyke. “With like-minded Hoosiers from this area to bring this cause to the attention of the public.”
In a tweet, Planned Parent said, “Thanks to Roe V. Wade, we have the right to abortion. We are working toward a future where abortion is more than that and equally accessible so that everyone can take full control of their bodies.
(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)