Local pro-life activists protest on 48th anniversary of Roe V. Wade decision

Pro-life activists were outside the Planned Parenthood Evansville clinic Friday afternoon protesting on the 48th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade decision, which struck down anti-abortion laws across the country. It has been the center of heated debate since. Right to Life Southwest Indiana gathered outside the clinic to hold a prayer to end abortion.

“We come out here to pray in solidarity,” said activist Mary Ellen Van Dyke. “With like-minded Hoosiers from this area to bring this cause to the attention of the public.”

In a tweet, Planned Parent said, “Thanks to Roe V. Wade, we have the right to abortion. We are working toward a future where abortion is more than that and equally accessible so that everyone can take full control of their bodies.

Thanks to Roe v. Wade, we have the right to abortion. We are working toward a future where abortion is more than that — and equally accessible, so that everyone can take full control of their bodies. #RoeAnniversary — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 22, 2021

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)