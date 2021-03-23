Local puppy parade held on National Puppy Day

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Tuesday was National Puppy Day. And patients staying at Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital received a visit from some furry four-legged friends.

The Warrick County Humane Society helped the hospital staff host a puppy parade for patients. Dogs were walked around the building to visit with patients at their windows. Officials also did this back in September and wanted to bring it back to put a smile on the faces of their patients.

“Because of the pandemic some of our patients have been missing animals at home- a lot of them have animals at home and haven’t been able to see them since they’ve been hospitalized so we thought this would be able to lift their spirits to see some dogs and pet some dogs,” said Wendy Gumbel, human resources director.

Staff said they want to bring the dogs back again in the near future.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)