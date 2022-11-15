VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Former President Donald Trump has announced he will run for president once again.

Mike Duckworth chairman for the Vanderburgh County GOP says his run for presidency does not surprise him.

“There are people that will say that he is exactly what the country needs to go back to and there are others that will say that it’s the furthest thing that we need,” Duckworth said. “So folks are going to have to decide that.”

Nick Iaccarino vice-chair for the Vanderburgh Democratic party says he was shocked by Trumps plan.

“While many of his supporters may tell a tale of his success in 2016, our parties electoral success in the last three elections shows that his devise leadership has been shunned buy a large part of our electorate,” Iaccarino explained.

According to an unscientific poll on our website regarding the former president, early results show that about 70 percent of those who voted say they would not vote for trump while around 30 percent say they would.

Duckworth expects other republicans such as former vice president Mike Pence, Tim Scott and Nikki Haley to throw their name in the hat as well.

“The other question is whether President Biden is going to continue and run and if he doesn’t are the democrats going to put the vice-president up,” Duckworth questioned. “There’s just a lot of questions answers that we don’t have right now.”