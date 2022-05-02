OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Members of a Tri-State Robotics team received some financial help from an Owensboro company to prepare for future tournaments.

Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline donated $2,000 dollars to Owensboro Innovation Academy‘s Event Horizon Robotics Team. The money will help fund their trip to the upcoming World Championship and cover costs of replacing part that are needed to keep their robots going.

“For robotics specifically, it means, ‘Hey, we get to host tournaments this year.’ It also means we get to buy new sensors, all that jazz,” says team member Michael Gray. “For engineering, it means they’ll have be able to work on projects, have the metal for that.”

The robotics team is competing in next week’s World Robotics Competition in Dallas.