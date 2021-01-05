Local state senator files bill to limit Beshear’s power

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WHET) – Kentucky’s 2021 General Assembly started Tuesday and a bill filed in the Senate targets the governor’s power during pandemic.

Republican State Senator Matt Castlen of Owensboro filed the measure which would limit the governor’s emergency powers to 30 days. The General Assembly would then have to approve an extension. Beshear called the measure unconstitutional.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

